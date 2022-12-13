Avoiding a Fire Hazard This Holiday Season

STATEWIDE — With Christmas right around the corner, your home might be decorated with festive lights and a tree. So, firefighters have some tips on how to protect yourself and your family this holiday.

Carmel Fire Department’s Tim Griffin spoke to WISH TV about staying safe this season. Some of the tips he offered include:

1. Check your lights and their cords, looking for broken bulbs and exposed wires.

2. Connect a maximum of three light strings to an extension cord.

3. Make sure all extension cords are working properly and replace them if necessary.

4. Consider using LED lights.

5. Unplug your lights and electrical decorations before going to bed.

6. Keep live trees watered to reduce the risk of a fire.

In the event of an emergency, call 9-1-1.

Learn more about the Carmel Fire Department here. Visit the Indianapolis Fire Department’s Facebook page here.