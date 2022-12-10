IMPD: Officer Fires at Suspect on Near North Side

UPDATE: IMPD says the intersection of Illinois at 32nd will remain closed for the next few hours.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers confirmed an officer-involved shooting Friday afternoon.

Police say they issued a traffic stop just after 1:30 p.m. at the 3300 block of North Illinois Street. They say one of the people inside the vehicle left the vehicle that led the officer to chase them on foot. During the chase, they say the officer fired their gun.

Investigators say the suspect has been taken into custody however, police have not provided their identity.