Biden Does NOT Visit Border While In Arizona: “There Are More Important Things Going On.”

President Biden spent some time in a border state earlier this week, but couldn’t visit the actual US-Mexico border because he had “more important things going on.”

Biden made a quick appearance at a TSMC’s Phoenix plant Tuesday. His 15 minutes speech focused on his optimism of the economy and the progress the computer chip factory had made since the CHIPS Act.

A reporter asked Biden why he wasn’t making a stop at the border during his visit in Arizona. The president said there were more pressing things on his agenda.

“Because there are more important things going on. They are going to invest billions of dollars in a new enterprise in the state.”

According to the NY Post, a quick trip to the border from his location would have only been a 45-minute commute by helicopter.

Mark Brnovich, Arizona’s GOP Attorney General, told Fox that more than 5 million people have illegally entered the country since Biden took office. He believes Biden should’ve already made a trip to the border.

Tony Katz says it’s clear the Biden administration is too afraid of their own party to go anywhere near the border crisis. Katz says they should just be honest at this point instead of ignoring the issue.

A record-breaking 2 million people have been detained for crossing the border this 2022 fiscal year, not including those migrants who avoided arrests.

There’s no evidence that Biden has ever visited the border in his political career.