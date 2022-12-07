SCHOOL CLOSINGS/DELAYS: No Snow for Now, Kiddo: Forecaster Talks Foggy, Rainy Days Ahead

STATEWIDE — You might be wondering where’s the snow and bone-chilling, freezing temperatures. The answer: not anywhere close to the Hoosier State.

For most of December, you’ll have to put up with scattered rain, fog and high temperatures in the 40s and 50s, says Meteorologist Cody Moore with the National Weather Service Indianapolis.

“You know, this is the gray season where we typically get more cloudy, dreary, gloomy days,” Moore explains, “so I wouldn’t say this pattern is typically unusual. However, we are pretty above average when it comes to temperatures.”

That pattern extends to this weekend and even early next week, says Moore. Thursday and Friday will have a bit more rain than Wednesday, but along with that rain will be more comfortable, warm days. Moore says next week is basically a carbon copy of this week’s forecast. But with a somewhat comfy forecast comes dense foggy morning commutes, which can be dangerous if you’re not careful. Most areas north of Indianapolis are affected.

SCHOOL CLOSINGS AS OF 12-7-2022 6:30 A.M.

BLUE RIVER VALLEY SCHOOLS – Henry Co. – Delayed 2 hours

CHARLES A. BEARD MEMORIAL SCHOOLS – Henry Co. – Delayed 2 hours

DELAWARE COMMUNITY SCHOOLS – Delaware Co. – Delayed 2 hours

EASTERN HOWARD SCHOOLS – Howard Co. – Delayed 2 hours

LAKEVIEW CHRISTIAN SCHOOL MARION – Grant Co. – Delayed 2 hours

MADISON-GRANT UNITED SCHOOLS – Grant Co. – Delayed 2 hours

MARION COMMUNITY SCHOOLS – Grant Co. – Delayed 2 hours

MISSISSINEWA COMMUNITY SCHOOLS – Grant Co. – Delayed 2 hours

MONROE CENTRAL SCHOOLS – Randolph Co. – Delayed 2 hours

Oak Hill United School Corporation – Grant Co. – Delayed 2 hours

RANDOLPH CENTRAL SCHOOLS – Randolph Co. – Delayed 2 hours

RANDOLPH SOUTHERN SCHOOLS – Randolph Co. – Delayed 2 hours

SHENANDOAH SCHOOLS – Henry Co. – Delayed 2 hours

SHERIDAN COMMUNITY SCHOOLS – Hamilton Co. – Delayed 2 hours

SOUTH HENRY SCHOOLS – Henry Co. – Delayed 2 hours

TAYLOR COMMUNITY SCHOOLS – Howard Co. – Delayed 2 hours

WES-DEL COMMUNITY SCHOOLS – Delaware Co. – Delayed 2 hours