Former Beech Grove Coach Pleads Guilty to OWI, No Jail Time

NEW CASTLE, Ind.–A former Beech Grove High School boys basketball coach and teacher pled guilty Thursday to operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Michael Renfro Jr entered into a plea agreement which allowed for charges of possession of cocaine, dealing cocaine, and public intoxication to be dismissed.

He received a one-year suspended sentence with one year of probation and won’t serve jail time. Renfro’s license was suspended for 6 months. He was ordered to go through a substance abuse evaluation and told to pay nearly $1,000 in fines.

Renfro was arrested August 8 and later resigned from Beech Grove.

Investigators say he was pulled over on eastbound I-70 near the New Castle exit for State Road 3. He had a blood alcohol content of .24 and had nearly two grams of cocaine in his car.

Renfro led the Beech Grove boys basketball team to its first state championship in school history in March.