Kanye West Continues Antisemitic Agenda With Alex Jones Interview: “I See Good Things About Hitler”

Kanye West is once again doubling down on his antisemitic agenda. The rapper, whose legal name has been changed to “Ye,” says he “sees good things about Hitler” in a recent interview with Alex Jones.

Over the last several months, Ye has made countless public statements targeting Jewish people including using stereotypes and threats. Several companies that work with the rapper including Adidas and Balenciaga have terminated their partnerships because of the ongoing behavior.

Ye is continuing his public demise, this time with an appearance on Infowars. The Alex Jones’ show hosted Ye and Nick Fuentes Thursday to discuss their highly controversial dinner with Trump along with several antisemitic comments. Ye wore a black head covering during the entirety of the interview.

Several clips from the hours-long livestream are going viral specifically a moment where Ye praises Adolf Hitler.

“The Jewish media has made us feel like the Nazis and Hitler have never offered anything of value to the world….I see good things about Hitler, also… Every human being has value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler.”

Ye told Jones, people like Hitler and Zionists aren’t bad, but rather “it’s Satan using the people, who are controlled by demonic forces.” He added that Hitler did not kill 6 million people.

Tony Katz says that while most people will ignore Ye’s comments, brushing them off as ‘attention seeking,’ this is something to be concerned over.

“My only concern is that culturally people will think Kanye still has something to offer. And this is now their thoughts… this kind of stuff can lead to damage. This kind of stuff can lead to hurt…the problem is this stuff becomes dangerous. Your kids are going to get expose to it, you know people who are exposed to it, and you know some people who are going go buy in.”

Friday morning Ye was suspended from Twitter after posting an image of a swastika inside a Star of David following the interview.

Listen to Katz full take below: