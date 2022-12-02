FedEx Pilots Picket In Indianapolis Demanding Better Contract

INDIANAPOLIS — FedEx pilots in Indianapolis are making it clear they are not happy with the current working conditions within the company.

The pilots picketed outside the entrance to the Weir Cook Terminal at the Indianapolis International Airport and in Washington, D.C., to send a message to airline management that the time is now for a new contract.

“What we’re looking for is an industry-standard contract that would put us at the top of the industry for pay rates,” said Don Loepke, secretary-treasurer for the FedEx Master Executive Council of the Air Line Pilots Association International. “FedEx pilots fly 365 days a year around the world in extreme conditions, and we’ve earned an industry-leading contract.”

FedEx pilots’ last contract was amended seven years ago.

“Over the last three years during the pandemic, FedEx pilots operated in extreme conditions,” he added. “When the passenger carriers have to shut down because of a blizzard, FedEx pilots are still going as long as the airports are open. As the best training pilots in the world, we feel we’ve earned an industry-leading contract.”

The pilot’s association says negotiations are ongoing and that its members have been ready for well over a year to create a new deal.