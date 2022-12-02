Indiana Fugitive Takes Family Members Hostage, Kills Himself

JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind.–A wanted man made a standoff with cops a family affair. After a grueling 12 hours trying to get the man to give up, Indiana State Police say he shot and killed himself.

Corey Jenkins, 38, was a fugitive, wanted on several felony warrants. State police did not specify the charges. When Jennings County deputies got rep[oprts that he was at a house in western Jennings county, they pulled up to the house just after midnight, early Thursday morning.

Instead of going quietly, Jennings holed up in the house, taking four family members hostage.

For the next half day, two state police SWAT teams, the Jennings County SWAT team and negotiators tried to get him to give up and come out peacefully. But, Jenkins was not the peaceable type, at least not Thursday. They observed him holding a pistol several times, while holding his family members against their will.

Three family members were able to sneak out a window and were helped to safety by state police. A fourth was released later.

It was just before noon Thursday when things came to a head and Jenkins took his own life, ending the dangerous part of the situation.