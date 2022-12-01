Democrats Have New Leader in the House

House Democrats elected Representative Hakeem Jeffries from New York’s 8th congressional district as the leader of their party in the House of Representatives.

Jeffries, who has served in Congress since 2013, will replace outgoing leader and longtime party leader, Nancy Pelosi. Jeffries will be the first African-American to lead either party. His ascent does raise some interesting questions about his dynamic with President Biden; namely, Jeffries has previously stated his support for investigating the allegations made against President Biden by Tara Reade.

Listen to Hammer & Nigel discuss Jeffries, the allegations against Biden, and more below!