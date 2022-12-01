Senate Passes Legislation To Avert Rail Shutdown

WASHINGTON— The Senate has approved legislation to avoid a rail strike. The chamber voted 80-15 in favor of the bill that was passed Wednesday by the House.

The measure now goes to President Biden for his signature. Biden and bipartisan congressional leaders stressed forcing the agreement through was necessary to avoid a major blow to the economy. Biden told reporters Thursday a strike would have triggered a recession.

The Senate, however, rejected an amendment to add seven days of paid sick leave for rail workers to the agreement. The deal was brokered by the White House in September but was rejected by some of the unions.

Biden on Thursday vowed to continue fighting for paid leave after the agreement is approved.