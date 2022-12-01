ISP Trooper’s Marked Car Hit on I-80

LAKE COUNTY — An Indiana State Police trooper’s marked car was hit late Wednesday night on I-80.

Trooper Riley Hieb was parked near mile-marker 11.3 to help direct traffic following a crash between a car and a semi. Around 11:15 p.m., 67-year-old Jose Huizar-Hernandez rear-ended him.

Both men were taken to Northlake Methodist Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Indiana State Police say this is the eighth time this year that such an incident has happened to a Lowell Trooper. Lieutenant Gose, Commander of the Lowell Post, says, “Please remember to slow down and/or change lanes when you see emergency lighting.”