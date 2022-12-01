Elon Musk Reveals That Twitter Interfered In Elections

Twitter owner and CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday revealed that prior to his takeover, Twitter had “interfered in elections” through its content moderation policies.

Musk provided his remarks in response to a comment on a recent Reuters article which reported former Twitter head of trust and safety Yoel Roth’s claims that Twitter is not safe under Musk.

At the same conference, Roth also admitted it was a “mistake” for Twitter to censor the Hunter Biden laptop story just ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

One account on Twitter, @EvaFoxU, commented on Reuters’ coverage of Roth’s remarks saying that “Twitter has shown itself to be not safe for the past 10 years and has lost users’ trust. The past team of ‘trust and safety’ is a disgrace, so it doesn’t have any right to judge what is being down now. They had a chance, but they sold their souls to a corporation.”

In response to the commenter, Musk agreed and pledged to make Twitter “more effective, transparent and even-handed.”

Twitter did not immediately reply to a request for comment.