ISP: Fort Wayne Man Shoots at Another Man Over Ex-Girlfriend

AUBURN, Ind.--A man from Fort Wayne was arrested for shooting at another man who was in a car Wednesday night.

State police say Joseph Alan Fisher, 39, became “enraged with another man that was with Fisher’s ex-girlfriend” just after 6. They believe he fired shots at the man who was in a parked car on Cleveland Street.

The man drove off and police say Fisher chased him. Fisher shot at the man’s car and a few of his bullets hit the man’s car. Deputies eventually caught up with Fisher and arrested him. Investigators say the man’s car is badly damaged, but he is not injured.

Fisher was taken to the DeKalb County Jail.

The charges against Fisher include attempted murder, serious violent felon in possession of a firearm, residential entry, and possession of methamphetamine.

This investigation was a joint agency effort between the Indiana State Police, the Auburn Police Department, and the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department. The Indiana State Police are the lead investigative agency.