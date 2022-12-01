TK’s Thursday Music Moment, 12-1

Every Thursday, Tony likes to take a break from the madness of our country’s political state and just… breathe.

This week’s musical pick is in memory of singer-songwriter-keyboardist Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac. McVie passed away Wednesday, Nov 30th according to her family “peacefully at the hospital.” The 70’s/80s icon was 79.

In what better way to celebrate her life, Tony’s Thursday music moment is none other than Fleetwood Mac’s- Hold Me.

Sit back, take a few minutes to yourself, and know that it’ll all be alright.