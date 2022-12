INDIANAPOLIS–A man was found shot to death in the backyard of a house on the northwest side of Indianapolis. A neighbor called police just before 8 p.m. and alerted them to the shooting.

The shooting happened on West 29th St., near I-65 and just east of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St.

Police did not identify the man killed and had little other info to give out.

If you know anything about the shooting, you’re asked to call IMPD homicide detectives or Crimestoppers.