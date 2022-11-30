Rokita Goes to State Medical Licensing Board to Challenge Dr. Bernard

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita announced today he’s filing an action against Dr. Caitlin Bernard with the Indiana Medical Licensing Board.

Rokita wants to see Dr. Bernard punished, not for giving an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio, but for what he says was her violating privacy laws by telling a reporter about the incident. Most importantly, he says, Dr. Bernard failed to report it to proper authorities.

In a press release, Rokita’s office says:

“First, the physician failed to uphold legal and Hippocratic responsibilities by exploiting a 10-year-old little girl’s traumatic medical story to the press for her own interests. The Hippocratic oath provides, in part: ‘I will respect the privacy of my patients, for their problems are not disclosed to me that the world may know.’ Dr. Bernard violated the law, her patient’s trust, and the standards for the medical profession when she disclosed her patient’s abuse, medical issues, and medical treatment to a reporter at an abortion rights rally to further her political agenda. Simply concealing the patient’s name falls far short of her legal and ethical duties here.”

“Second, she failed to immediately report the abuse and rape of a child to Indiana authorities. This is required under Indiana law. Here, only Indiana authorities could have possibly stopped this little girl from being sent home to endure possible future harm by her alleged rapist.”

In the administrative action that Rokita’s office filed with the state licensing board, they cite receiving multiple consumer complaints made about Dr. Bernard’s statements to the media.

Dr. Bernard’s attorney, Kathleen Delaney, filed a lawsuit against Attorney General Rokita for what she says is his unfounded investigation into her prompted by those consumer complaints. And that Dr. Bernard correctly reported the abortion as required.

In their own press release, Delaney says that this new action by Rokita is done in an effort to intimidate doctors from performing abortion care and services.

“The evidence and testimony from last week’s hearing confirmed that Dr. Bernard complied with all reporting requirements, cooperated with law enforcement officials, and discussed a case example only in a de-identified way, within the bounds of applicable privacy laws,” Delaney says in the release, “Mr. Rokita is doubling down on the frivolous consumer complaints by referring them to the licensing authorities.”