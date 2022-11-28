Repeat Sex Offender Sent to Federal Prison For Child Porn

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind.--A man who molested a ten-year-old girl 12 years ago and who was convicted of having child pornography in 2017, is going to federal prison for ten years for his latest offense, again having child pornography.

In December 2021 authorities got a report that Christopher Gene Beke, 44, of Crawfordsville, had a Google account where he was storing hundreds of pictures of children engaged in sexual conduct.

In January, officers with the Indiana Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force got a warrant to search Beke’s house in Zionsville. That’s where they found two USB drives and a cell phone with pictures of kids engaged in sexually explicit conduct. At least one of those children was pre-pubescent.

The pictures matched the ones found on the Google account.

Beke was arrested on federal charges, pleaded guilty, and was sentenced Monday.

The judge considered that Beke was convicted of molestation in 2010 and served six years, got out and was caught with child porn in 2017. For that he served 16 months in prison