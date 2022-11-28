NWS: Expect Storms Across Indiana Tuesday

STATEWIDE–There could be damaging winds, heavy rain, and lightning at times tomorrow across Indiana. The National Weather Service says the best chance for severe storms is between 7 pm Tuesday and 3 am Wednesday, especially in areas south of Indianapolis.

“Temperatures will also warm up. Then they’ll drop just as fast. Strong gusty winds could reach 35 to 40 mph. There is a marginal risk for severe weather thanks to a cold front, which could trigger a few thunderstorms,” said Matt Eckhoff, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

Eckhoff says the best chances for strong thunderstorms are in Indianapolis and points south of there. Most places are expected to get between a half an inch of rain to an inch.

High temperatures this week will be in the 50s most of the time, but that changes.

“When this cold front sweeps through Tuesday night, it will drop most places into 30s for the second half of Wednesday. There will only be highs in the 30s on Thursday as well,” said Eckhoff.

Eckhoff urges you to keep that winter coat handy.

“You’ll especially want to have it for Wednesday. The warmest temperatures will probably be before sunrise, but then it drops as the week goes on. It will be colder when you leave for work compared to when you come home,” said Eckhoff.