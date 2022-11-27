Teenage Murder Suspect Arrested for Second Time

INDIANAPOLIS — For his 18th birthday, a teenage murder suspect was arrested a second time.

Caden Smith, who faces three homicide charges, was arrested on Wednesday for violating a no-contact order and drug dealing.

In 2021, Smith was charged for killing Michael James, Abdullah Mubarak, and Joseph Thomas on the south side of Indianapolis. During the pre-trail in October this year he was released from jail with a GPS monitoring device.

IMPD was going to arrest Smith again for violating the pre-trial agreement and no-contact order, when police say they found drugs, guns, and money in his home.

In addition to the charges Smith already faces for the homicides, he now has new ones for invasion of privacy and dealing marijuana.

Smith’s lawyer is Andrew Baldwin who is also the lawyer for Richard Allen, the man charged for killing Abigail Williams and Liberty German in Delphi.