NATIONAL — Irene Cara, a singer and actress known for her role in “Fame” as well as her hit recordings of the title tracks for “Fame” and “Flashdance,” has died at the age of 63.

Cara won an Academy Award for Best Original Song for “Flashdance…What a Feeling.” Throughout her career, she received other accolades, including Grammys and a Golden Globe.

Her publicist Tweeted a message Saturday, asking fans to share their thoughts and memories of Irene.

A cause of death has not been released.