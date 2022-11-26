IMPD Investigates Early Morning Homicide

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating an early Saturday-morning homicide.

Officers were called to a home on South Temple Avenue, where they found a man who had been shot. The Indianapolis Fire Department arrived, and he was pronounced dead.

As of Saturday afternoon, no one has been arrested in connection with this incident. The Marion County Coroner’s Office will provide more information about the man in the near future.

If you know anything about this, please reach out to Detective Christopher Higgins at the IMPD Homicide Office or contact Crime Stoppers.

Detective Christopher Higgins

Phone: 317-327-3475

E-mail: Christopher.Higgins@indy.gov