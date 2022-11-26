More Information Needed on Fort Wayne Shooting

FORT WAYNE — Police in Fort Wayne are asking for your help after a man was found in critical condition Saturday morning.

Officers were told that there was an unconscious person near the intersection of Tillman Road and Decatur Road, WANE 15 reports.

Eventually, a man who had been shot was taken to a fire station on South Anthony Boulevard. He was then taken to the hospital in critical condition.

So far, police have not found any suspects. If you know anything about this incident, please call the Fort Wayne Police Department or contact Crime Stoppers.