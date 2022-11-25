Columbus Police Looking for Suspect in Road Rage Shooting

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Columbus Police are looking for a suspect in a Thanksgiving road rage shooting.

Officers say they responded just before 5 p.m. to Indianapolis Road near Brian Drive, which is north of downtown Columbus. A man told police that his vehicle sideswiped by an SUV that was passing him. After pulling over to check for damage, the man says the driver of the SUV shot a gun at his car multiple times and was grazed by a bullet. The man wasn’t seriously hurt.

Police say the suspect was described as a black man in his mid 20s with shoulder length dreadlocks. The vehicle is believed to be a red GMC Terrain.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Columbus Police Department at 812-376-2600.