South Bound Lanes of I-69 Closed after Semi Crash

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — A fatal crash involving a semitruck has closed all lanes of southbound I-69 in Madison County.

Shortly after 11 a.m., police closed all lanes of the interstate between Rangeline Road and Markleville Road, approximately 1 mile north of Anderson.

At least one person was killed in the crash, according to a tweet from the Daleville Salem Township Fire Territory.

The Indiana Department of Transportation expects the closure to last into the early afternoon. Traffic is currently being diverted off of the interstate.