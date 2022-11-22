Arrest Made of Late October Shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metro Police announced an arrest for a shooting on the east side last month.

Police say they have arrested 18-year-old Tiyuan Johnson for the shooting that killed 27-year-old Kevan Akbar.

Saturday October 29th, Police officers were called to the area around 30th and Arlington by a BP gas station. When officers say they arrived to a man found shot, with money and marijuana, in his car.

Akbar was taken to the hospital in critical condition but soon died from his wounds the next day.

Homicide detectives investigating the shooting say they soon identified Johnson as the suspect for the killing. Tuesday, November 22nd, IMPD arrested Johnson with the help from the violent crimes unit, SWAT team, and covert robbery investigators.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office still will determine the exact cause of death for Akbar, while the Prosecutor’s Office will make final charging decisions for charges against Johnson.