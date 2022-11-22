Helping the Homeless This Holiday

INDIANAPOLIS — Two local organizations are teaming up in an effort to help homeless people around Indianapolis this winter, and they need your help.

OTG Kennels is selling raffle tickets to raise money to purchase warm sleeping bags and blankets for the homeless. The prize for the raffle winner is an American Bully puppy.

Refuge Place works with groups in the community to assist homeless individuals, among others, by providing essentials like food, clothing, personal hygiene items, and housing. They distribute many products during their Winter Warm-Up events.

If you would like to purchase a raffle ticket, you can do so by visiting OTG Kennels on Instagram. Tickets cost $50, and the winner will be chosen Friday.

Also, if you would like to support the cause another way, you can purchase these TETON Sports sleeping bags online and donate them directly to Refuge Place.

Refuge Place – Gospel Excellence Ministries Outreach

Address: 5601 East 71st Street, Indianapolis, IN, 46220

Find out more about this program on Instagram by clicking here. Learn more about Refuge Place by visiting their website, or by checking them out on Instagram.