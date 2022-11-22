Herman Whitfield III’s Family Goes to Court Requesting Full Body Cam Video

INDIANAPOLIS — The family of Herman Whitfield III have requested the unedited release of police body cam video of the arrest that lead to his death.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police released an edited version of the body cam footage in June. Monday, the Whitfield family and their attorney went to court to request the full, unedited version of the video.

The city of Indianapolis has until November 28th to either release the video to the family or to file a stay.

IMPD has not finished reviewing the full video. The attorney representing Indianapolis and the officers says since no officers are charged, the release of the video would create “prejudice” against the officers.

The Whitfield family claims that the current, edited video released in June creates a false narrative of the events.

“Why would the truth be prejudicial? If the unedited video is showing what occurred, and what occurred is abuse, brutality, excessive use of force, violation of policy, then that’s what it is,” said Gladys Whitfield, Herman’s mother.

“They’re asking for more time, but my son only had nine and a half minutes. So I think they’ve had a lot more time than my son,” said Herman Whitfield Jr., Herman’s father.

The incident happened in April, where Whitfield’s family called 911 requesting help for their son, Herman Whitfield III, during a mental health crisis.

In the video released by IMPD in June, officers can be seen tasing Herman Whitfield. After handcuffing him, Whitfield remains face down while saying he cannot breath. The lawsuit against the city claims that the officers violated IMPD training by keeping him face down, which resulted in Whitfield’s death.

In a press release the attorney for the Whitfield family, Richard Waples, wrote, “The Whitfield family calls on IMPD to not present to the public a biased and false narrative of Herman’s death. All body cam videos should be released, and IMPD should honestly respond to the misconduct of its officers which led to Herman’s death.”