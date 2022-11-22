NFL Player Retires After Selling Pokémon Card For Six Figures

After seven seasons in the NFL Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Blake Martinez has retired from professional football after cashing out on an ultra-rare Pokémon Illustrator card.

The Pokémon card went for $672,000, which is more than double what he could have made if the Raiders kept him for the remainder of the season.

Martinez has a company called Blakes Breaks that is solely about collecting rare cards and flipping them for profit. Days after he sold the card, the 28-year-old football player announced his retirement from the NFL.

“I’m announcing my retirement from the game of football. I had an amazing journey with some incredible franchises, and made lifelong friendships,” Martinez wrote on Instagram. “I have chosen to step away from this career at this time to focus on my family and future passions! I am excited for this new journey and appreciate all the fans and organizations that have supported me throughout the years!”

Blake Martinez has played in the NFL since 2016 and has been with the New York Giants, Green Bay Packers, and the Las Vegas Raiders in that time. Though he has seen action in all 7 seasons, he’s been a fringe roster player with time on NFL Practice Squads.