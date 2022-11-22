Judge Decides to Wait on Releasing Delphi Murders Suspect Charging Documents

DELPHI, Ind. — When it comes to the Delphi murders suspect charging documents, you’ll have to wait even longer.

Judge Fran Gull decided to take the motion to release the documents “under advisement,” and will make a decision at a later date. A bond hearing for Richard Allen, the 50-year-old Delphi man charged with the murders of Abigail Williams and Liberty German, has been set for February 17th, 2023. Allen’s legal team filed a motion Monday requesting Allen be let out of jail while awaiting trial. They asked for a “reasonable” bail amount.

Allen’s January 13th, 2023, pre-trial conference has been canceled.

The charging documents, which are typically public documents in most cases, would in theory showcase initial evidence collected against Richard Allen, which would in theory provide context as to why Indiana State Police arrested him in October. However, Carroll County Prosecutor Nick McLeland convinced former special judge in this case, Benjamin Diener, to seal the documents. At the time, State Police and the prosecutor’s office said releasing the documents would jeopardize the integrity of the case.

State Police Superintendent Doug Carter told WIBC’s Hammer & Nigel show last week that he now believes releasing the documents will not compromise the case and would clarify the situation.

Prosecutor Nick McLeland told the Judge Gull that the main arguments for keeping the documents sealed is the belief that Allen is not the only person involved in the girls’ murders and that witnesses are named in the documents, and they could be harassed if the documents are not redacted.

You may not have any clear information soon due to a motion also filed Tuesday by the State of Indiana, which orders “Prohibiting the Parties, Counsel, Law Enforcement Officials, Court Personnel, Coroner, and Family Members from Disseminating Information or Releasing Any Extra-Judicial Statements by Means of Public Communication.”

Several media outlets have filed a court brief requesting access to the charging documents.