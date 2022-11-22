Indianapolis to Host Women’s Basketball Final Four in 2028

INDIANAPOLIS–The City of Indianapolis will host the NCAA Women’s Basketball Final Four in 2028 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

It is scheduled for March 31 through April 2 of 2028.

“The Women’s Final Four is the premier women’s basketball event in the country, and it’s exciting to see the unprecedented amount of interest from cities to host in the future,” said Lisa Peterson, chair of the committee and senior associate commissioner for sports management with the Pac-12 Conference. “The committee appreciates all the cities involved in the highly competitive bid process. When we crown a national champion in the selected cities, our student-athletes, coaches and fans will have enjoyed an amazing championship experience.”

Indiana Sports Corp will be managing the host committee in partnership with the NCAA, Horizon League, and IUPUI.

Indianapolis has also hosted the women’s final four in 2005, 2011, and 2016. In 2016, when the event was held at what was then Bankers Life Fieldhouse, UConn won its fourth consecutive national championship and went undefeated at 38-0. UConn became the first Division I women’s basketball team to win four straight national championships.

Indianapolis is also known for hosting other prestigious sporting events over the years. Recently, for example, the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball tournament was played entirely in Indiana and the National Championship was in Lucas Oil Stadium. Indianapolis also hosted the College Football Playoff national championship game in January of 2022.

The other four cities hosting the Women’s Final Four between 2027 and 2031 include the following:

-Columbus, Ohio

-Dallas, Texas

-Portland, Oregon

-San Antonio, Texas