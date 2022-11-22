Former Gymnastics Coach Sentenced for Child Molesting

LEBANON, Ind. – A former gymnastics coach from Crawfordsville was sentenced Monday to 40 years in prison after he was found guilty of three counts of child molesting in September, says the Boone County prosecutor.

According to court documents, Kenneth Arnold molested children three times while working as a gymnastics coach at InterActive Academy in Zionsville in January 2014 and December 2016. Prosecutors say the victim was younger than 14, and a child told a counselor about the abuse in 2020.

Arnold was also the subject in two investigations in 2016 for other sex crimes that happened during the same time. According to prosecutors one of those cases went to trial, but the jury was unable to reach a verdict. A plea agreement was reached for the other case because the victim’s parents decided to not put their daughter through a trial.