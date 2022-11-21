Legal Team for Delphi Murders Suspect Request “Reasonable” Bail

DELPHI, Ind. — The accused Delphi murders suspect’s legal team has requested a release from jail while awaiting trial.

Attorneys Bradley Rozzi and Andrew Baldwin represent Richard Allen, the 50-year-old man arrested and charged with two counts of murder for the 2017 deaths of Abigail Williams and Liberty German. Allen’s team filed a motion Monday, stating they have read the probable cause affidavit and that “neither the proof of guilt is evident nor the presumption of guilt strong.”

Allen’s team is requesting a “reasonable” bail amount be set by Judge Fran Gull.

The probable cause affidavit has been sealed since Allen’s arrest. The documents, which are typically available for the public to read, would in theory explain what evidence and/or reason Indiana State Police had for charging Allen in the first place.

State Police have been protective of the documents, claiming their secrecy is vital to the integrity of the investigation. However, State Police Superintendent Doug Carter told WIBC’s Hammer and Nigel that he believes unsealing the documents now would not compromise the integrity of the case.

A hearing to determine if those documents will remain sealed is set for Tuesday.