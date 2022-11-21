Predator Sentenced, Tried To Convince Agent Disguised As Girl to Meet Him for Sex

INDIANAPOLIS–Sending child pornography to a person he though was an underage girl has put Coenraad Cromhoudt, 48, of Cayuga, Indiana, on the western edge of the state, in federal prison for the next 12 and a half years. He’ll also be on probation for 15 more years and will have to register as a sex offender wherever he goes.

Cromhoudt was caught by Homeland Security special agents, who say they had him dead to rights trying to get an agent he thought was a 13-year-old girl from Arizona to send him explicit videos, and eventually trying to meet the “girl” for sex.

They first chatted with him while monitoring the Kik app in July 2021, and over the next several months, the interactions increased in intensity.

Cromhoudt eventually sent videos of himself having sex with underage girls. He told cops it was to try and convince the “girl” that he had had sex with other young girls and they had enjoyed it. He also sent her adult pornography and admitted to downloading child pornography.

When officers with Indiana State Police and Homeland Security finally busted Cromhoudt, they also discovered that he had stored child pornography in a Google account, which included the rape of an infant by and adult.

“In fiscal year 2019, the most recent year for which data is available, the Southern District of Indiana was second out of the 94 federal districts in the country for the number of child sexual exploitation cases prosecuted,” said a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s office.