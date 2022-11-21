Elon Musk Reinstates Trump’s Twitter Account

Elon Musk reinstated former President Donald Trump’s Twitter account on Saturday after conducting a poll on the platform that received more than 15 million votes.

Twitter had previously banned Trump’s account following the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol.

“Reinstate former President Trump: Yes or No,” the poll asked.

Fifty-two percent of users agreed he should be allowed back to the platform.

“The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated,” Musk tweeted afterwards. “Vox Populi, Vox Dei.”

Shortly afterward Trump’s account, which had earlier appeared as suspended, reappeared on the platform complete with his former tweets, more than 59,000 of them. However his followers were gone, at least initially.

It is not clear whether Trump would actually return to Twitter. He has stated in the past that he would not rejoin even if his account was reinstated. He has been relying on his own, much smaller social media site, Truth Social, which he launched after being blocked from Twitter.