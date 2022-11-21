Police: Stinesville Off-Duty Reserve Officer Arrested for Drunk Driving

INDIANAPOLIS--An off-duty Stinesville reserve officer was arrested this weekend. Police say he hit a car and then tried to leave the scene on Indy’s south side.

The crash happened just before 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of Southport Road and State Road 37 Sunday morning. Investigators say the officer was in a marked patrol car at the time when he rear ended another car and eventually hit a construction barrier.

Witnesses told police he tried to run away but was later caught and put in handcuffs.

The Stinesville officer was arrested on preliminary charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident.

Stinesville is located in Monroe County about 15 miles northwest of Bloomington.