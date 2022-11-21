Pastor James Jackson is Running for Indy Mayor

INDIANAPOLIS — You may just have another choice when it comes time to vote for the next mayor of Indianapolis.

Pastor James Jackson filed the necessary paperwork Friday, informed his congregation Sunday, and later confirmed the news to IndyPolitics.

Pastor Jackson is the current lead pastor at Fervent Prayer Church on the east side of the Circle City. He’s also the host of “Unity of Community” on WIBC’s sister station, WTLC-AM. As for why he’s running for mayor, Jackson told IndyPolitics, “I am running because I have a vision to transform Indianapolis into the best city to live in America; together, we can transform Indianapolis!”

Jackson is running as a Republican. State Representative Robin Shackleford also announced her campaign for the mayor’s office. She’s running as a Democrat, which puts her in direct competition with incumbent Mayor Joe Hogsett, also a Democrat, who last week announced his intention to run for a third and final term as mayor.

From the Fervent Prayer Church website:

“Pastor Jackson’s goal is to promote healing and deliverance through the power of prayer and faith around the world. He has aligned himself with a great pastoral leadership team and as a result, has been a blessing to the city of Indianapolis. In 2010, he was the first pastor in the city of Indianapolis’ history to be appointed to the Police Merit Board by Mayor Greg Ballard. He is the President of Fervent Care Childcare and Christian Academy, the director of the Far-Eastside Action Coalition, a 2014 recipient of the Mayor’s Community Service Award, and the founder of Clean For Green, which employs Indy youth to clean the Far-Eastside community.”