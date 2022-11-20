Man Kills Five People at Gay Club in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.–A 22-year-old man is in custody, in the hospital in Colorado Springs. Police say he shot and killed five people at Club Q, an LGBTQ club, and injured 18 more Saturday night.

The motive for the mass shooting was unclear Sunday morning.

Police identified the man as Anderson Lee Aldrich. Police were looking into whether he has been arrested before. The Associated Press reported that a man with the same name and age had been arrested last year for threatening his mother with a homemade bomb.

Two weapons were found at the club, including what police described as a “long rifle”.

Two club patrons confronted Aldrich and stopped the shooting. Police arrived within minutes, taking him into custody