One Man Killed and Another Critical after Two Overnight Shootings

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police are investigating two shootings that killed one man and critically wounded another.

The first shooting was Saturday evening, around 7:00 p.m. Police responded to the intersection of E. Michigan Road and Rural Street where they found a man shot by a Rural Inn liquor store.

Police provided first aid until EMS could arrive and take the man to the hospital, where he is now in critical condition.

IMPD’s Lt. Michael Leeper said that the situation could have turned out differently, if police did not respond as fast thanks to IMPD’s gunshot detection system. “No doubt about it tonight that the technology got the officers here quick. And those officers were able to utilize their training and their experience, and potential save somebody’s life tonight,” said Lt. Leeper.

Around 6:30 a.m. Sunday morning, when IMPD officers were called again to another shooting on N. Harding and 19th Streets.

They found a man who had been shot in a car outside of a home in the neighborhood, east of the South Grove Golf Course. The man was declared dead at the scene.

IMPD believes the shooting happened sometime overnight.

No possible suspects have been announced in either of the incidents. If you know have any information on these shootings, call IMPD or Crime Stoppers at (317)262-TIPS.