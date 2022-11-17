Listen Live
Anderson High School Student Arrested, School Still Facing Online Threat

ANDERSON — Anderson High School has announced that the school will have increased security through tomorrow.

A student was arrested Thursday for having a gun.  The Anderson Community School Corporation said police found the student with a gun, though no insight was provided into why the student had one.

The school also posted a message to Facebook saying there has been talk of a “threat” materializing tomorrow, hence the increased presence of law enforcement.

The normal dismissal time of 2:30 p.m. was still in place Thursday.  Everyone was reported to be safe.

