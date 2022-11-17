Pelosi Will Step Aside As House Democratic Leader

WASHINGTON--After more than 20 years as the face of House Democrat, Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) announced Thursday that she will abdicate the role, and will not seek election as minority leader in January.

Republicans take control of the House then after winning a narrow majority in elections last week.

The number 2 Democrat, who some had speculated would take the role, if elected, also announced that he didn’t want the job. Steny Hoyer (D-Maryland), instead Tweeted support for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.).

“I look forward to serving as a resource to him, to the rest of our Democratic leadership team, and to our entire caucus in whatever capacity I can best be of assistance as we move forward together to address the nation’s challenges,” said Hoyer.

Pelosi was the first woman to be Speaker of