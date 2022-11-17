Colts Give Away Thanksgiving Meals

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts are partnering with other businesses to help 2,000 Hoosier families.

This is the team’s 10th annual “Horseshoe Helpings” event. Here, Colts players and Cheerleaders – as well as mascot Blue – will work with volunteers to give away Thanksgiving meals at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The 2022 “Horseshoe Helpings” will take place next Tuesday, November 22nd. Families who have been pre-selected to receive meals can do so between 9 a.m. and noon.

10 local churches will also benefit from this event, which is made possible by a collaboration between the team, US Foods, Citizens Energy Group, Hensley Legal Group, Lucas Oil Products, Meijer, and UPS.

Everyone volunteering for and benefitting from this program has been pre-selected. This is a rain-or-shine event.