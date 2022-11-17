NWS: Below Normal Temperatures Coming This Weekend

STATEWIDE–It is about to get colder this weekend across Indiana.

The National Weather Service believes central and northern Indiana will have the coldest temperatures. Most places won’t even see high temperatures get above 30 degrees.

“That next push for really cold air is going to begin Friday and the whole weekend is going to be cold. Northern and central Indiana will be where the coldest temperatures are. There will just a general trend downward for the entire state,” said Randy Bowers, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

The wind chill values will be in the single digits at times. You’re also being urged to watch out for black ice, which is difficult to see, especially when it’s dark.

“That can especially be a problem early in the morning before the sun gets up. Even after that, it can be difficult to spot,” said Bowers.

From 9 pm Wednesday night until early Thursday morning, there were more than 70 crashes and slide offs.

Most places in central and northern Indiana will be getting temperatures this weekend that are 20 degrees below normal for November. By Monday, though, temperatures will warm up into the 40s.