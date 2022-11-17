Food Delivery Drivers Held Up, Teenagers Arrested

INDIANAPOLIS--Maybe you get food delivered to your house, or maybe you do the deliveries for extra cash. The job can be dangerous. Police in Indianapolis have arrested two teenagers and charged them with what they describe as a series of armed robberies, hold-ups of food delivery drivers.

The hold-ups happened on the east side of Indianapolis. Police did not indicate that anyone was hurt.

Detectives began investigating last Thursday and by the next day had ID’d a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old as the suspects. Friday the SWAT team and East District officers arrested the two without any trouble.

They’re being preliminarily charged with armed robbery and theft from a motor vehicle.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s office will decide on formal charges.