Carmel Shooting Might Be Murder/Attempted Suicide

CARMEL — Police believe they now know what happened in a Saturday shooting in Carmel.

Officers were called to Johnson Drive around 8:30 a.m. to conduct a welfare check. There, they found a dead woman and an injured man.

63-year-old Susan Shaw was dead. Her husband, 79-year-old John Shaw, had been shot but was still alive. He is still in the hospital.

Police now believe this was a murder/attempted suicide. They think John Shaw shot and killed his wife before trying to kill himself.

They are still investigating. If you know anything about this, please call Detective Smiley at 317-571-2500, or contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.