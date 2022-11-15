Russian Missiles Cross Into Poland, Kill Two People

POLAND–Russian missiles crossed into Poland, killing two people Tuesday, according to a senior U.S. intelligence member, who gave information anonymously. Polish authorities and the Polish government were yet to confirm that had happened.

Poland is a member of NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization), of which member nations have said that an attack on one is an attack on all.

It wasn’t clear if the strikes in Poland were intentional. They were near the border with Ukraine, where Russian forces have been firing missiles all day at the country’s energy facilities, causing widespread blackouts.