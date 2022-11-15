IMPD Arrests Man for Two Armed Robberies

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police have announced an arrest and charges for a man they say committed two armed robberies.

IMPD says they have arrested 43-year-old James Bennett for the robberies.

The first one occurred October 24th on W. Washington Street and S. Dukane Way around 2:00p.m. Police were called to the business for a report of an armed robbery where a man with face tattoos wielding a gun demanded money. Before police could arrive, the man had already left with the money.

Investigators used camera footage and crime fighting technology to identify the suspect’s vehicle.

The second armed robbery happened the night of November 4th, around 9:00p.m. IMPD officers got a call of a disturbance with a firearm at the shopping center by E. Washington Street and N. Mitthoefer Road. Police were told that a man, once again with face tattoos, entered the business with a gun and robbed the store before police arrived.

IMPD’s investigation found information that both the robberies were committed by the same person. November 9th, covert robbery detectives found the suspect’s car and detained Bennett.

With assistance in the investigation from the FBI, police arrested Bennett for the armed robberies. He has been charged with felonies for armed robbery, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

If you have any information about these incidents, call the IMPD Robbery Office at (317)327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at (317)262-TIPS.