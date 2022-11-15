Truck Driver Faces 26 Counts for Indiana Bus Crash

WARSAW, Ind.--The New York truck driver who police say crashed his semi into a bus in Warsaw, Saturday, now faces 26 felony counts, said the Kosciusko County Prosecutor’s Office. Police say Victor Santos was driving drunk and recklessly when he ran a red light and hit the bus.

The bus was carrying youth hockey players from a Chicago prep school. There were 26 people on the bus. Sixteen of them were hurt.

“Some of these injuries are extremely serious, and we continue to pray for the full recovery of all the students, coaches, and the bus driver who unfortunately fell victim to these crimes,” said Warsaw Police in a statement Monday.

Victor Santos, 58, of Brooklyn, New York, is charged with four counts of causing serious bodily injury while driving drunk, and 22 counts of criminal recklessness while armed with a deadly weapon. It was explained that the semi truck was a deadly weapon.

The wreck happened about 8 p.m. Police were already answering a call about the truck, which some people had seen speeding and weaving. Police were unable to stop Santos before the crash.

One of the students was thrown from the bus and critically injured.

Police said Santos was legally drunk, testing a .13 blood alcohol level, with .08 being the legal limit.

His bond is $75,000.