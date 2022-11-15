Former Vice President Mike Pence Says He Was “Angered” by Trump’s Tweet on Jan. 6

Former Vice President Mike Pence did an exclusive interview recently with ABC in which he was asked about former President Trump’s tweet attacking him during the storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6.

In his tweet, Trump had criticized Pence, saying that he “didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution.”

“It angered me,” Pence told ABC’s David Muir. “But I turned to my daughter who was standing nearby, and I said, ‘It doesn’t take courage to break the law, it takes courage to uphold the law.”

“And the president’s words were reckless. It’s clear he decided to be part of the problem,” Pence added.

Muir asked Pence where the president was during Jan. 6 and brought up reports that Trump had been watching the riot unfold on television at the White House.

“David, I was at the Capitol. I wasn’t at the White House,” Pence told Muir. “I can’t account for what the president was doing that day. I was at a loading dock in the Capitol where a riot was taking place.

Pence details the events leading up to Jan. 6 and what went on that day in his new memoir, “So Help Me God”.