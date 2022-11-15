Two Men Left New Castle Correctional Facility, Got Arrested Later

NEW CASTLE, Ind.--Two men were arrested after they walked away from the New Castle Correctional Facility Monday.

Police say Austin Bolton, 20, and Keegan Brooks, 19, left the Level 1 housing unit at the facility around 5 pm and were found about two hours later.

Bolton is incarcerated on one count of burglary. The Indiana Department of Correction says Bolton’s “expected release date was May 2024.”

Brooks is incarcerated on one count of possession of a narcotic drug. His “expected release date was March 2027.”

The prosecutor will decide if they will face additional charges.

The Level 1 unit at New Castle Correctional Facility is outside of the secure facility and “houses low-level individuals,” said the Department of Correction.