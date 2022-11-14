Biden Speaks at Climate Summit in Egypt

On Friday, President Biden spoke at the COP27 conference in Sharm El-Sheik, Egypt, where he urged world leaders to “double down” on their resolve to fight global warming, saying Russia’s invasion of Ukraine reinforces the need to phase out fossil fuels.

“We can no longer plead ignorance to the consequences of our actions, or continue to repeat our mistakes,” Biden said.

During his speech, Biden also took a victory lap on the health and climate spending leglislation that he signed into our law over the summer, saying that “We’re proving a good climate policy is good economic policy.”

Biden only spent three hours in Egypt. During this brief trip he met with the country’s autocratic leader, President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, before continuing on an around-the-world trip and heading to Cambodia, where he would participate in a meeting of Southeast Asian leaders, and then Indonesia for the annual Group of 20 summit of the world’s largest economies.